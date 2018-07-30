Man caught on camera a suspect in ‘hole in the wall' burglaries

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have released a surveillance photo of a man who is a suspect in a series of “hole in the wall” burglaries.

They’re asking for help in identifying him.

They say the man who was caught on camera broke into a beauty supply store in the 9400 block of Potranco Road on April 25.

The burglar got inside through a window, then cut a hole through the way into the business next door, police said.

Several items were taken from both businesses, they said.

The man also is a suspect in several other similar crimes in that area, according to a report from Crime Stoppers.

It’s unclear if that includes several break-ins on the East Side that share some similarities with the Potranco Road burglaries.

Someone removed the glass window pane from a medical office on WW White Road on May 18, then cut a door through the sheetrock leading into a clothing store next door.

A few days later, another business on that same street was targeted in the same way.

Anyone who has information about the man in the surveillance photos is asked to Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

