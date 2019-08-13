SAPD: Man in custody after shooting at building containing ICE offices

SAN ANTONIO - One man is in police custody after gunshots were fired at a Northeast Side office building early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The shooting was reported just after 3 a.m. at the Jefferson Bank building in the 1777 block of NE Loop 410, not far from Harry Wurzbach Road. The building contains U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices on the 14th floor.

According to police, the gunfire was likely fired from across the highway on Loop 410 into the ICE office and other windows of the building. No one was hurt.

Police said one person is in custody in connection with the shooting after they were found on Village Drive. That person's name and age were not released.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

