Man taken to hospital after being shot outside home on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO - One person was taken to an area hospital following a shooting on the city's West Side overnight, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

The shooting was reported just before 2:30 a.m. outside a home in the 2000 block of El Paso Street, which is located not far from South Zarzamora Street and Guadalupe Street.

According to police, a vehicle pulled up to the home and asked two women who were standing outside to retrieve a man. That's when, police said, the victim came outside only to be shot at, getting hit once in the leg.

The man was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not disclose a reason for the shooting or give a description of the suspects.

