Florida teenager arrested for manslaughter after placing pillow over sister, police say

The 16-year-old was trying to ‘quiet her [sister] down’ with the pillow

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Florida – A 16-year-old girl has been arrested for manslaughter after she attempted to “quiet down” her sister by placing a pillow over her, according to police in Florida.

On July 15, the Altamonte Springs Police Department responded to Raymond Avenue in Florida regarding an unresponsive child.

Officials transported the child to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the sibling, Charlise Bell, had placed a pillow over her sister to “quiet her down.”

Bell returned to the room after using the pillow, finding her sister unresponsive.

Following interviews, Altamonte Springs PD detectives found probable cause to arrest Bell for manslaughter.

