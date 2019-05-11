News at 9

The Week in 2:10: DA seeks death penalty against Otis McKane; Serial rape suspect confesses to SMPD

SAN ANTONIO - It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday.

See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.

New DA to seek death penalty against accused killer of SAPD detective

San Marcos serial rape suspect confessed to 3 sexual assaults, police say

Strip club operating under new name after losing liquor license amid human trafficking investigation

Leon Valley City Council election recounts set; concerns cited

District 2 candidate calls for recount after 59 votes shy from runoff

