The Week in 2:10: DA seeks death penalty against Otis McKane; Serial rape suspect confesses to SMPD

SAN ANTONIO - It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday.
See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.
WEEKLY HEADLINES:
New DA to seek death penalty against accused killer of SAPD detective
San Marcos serial rape suspect confessed to 3 sexual assaults, police say
Strip club operating under new name after losing liquor license amid human trafficking investigation
Leon Valley City Council election recounts set; concerns cited
District 2 candidate calls for recount after 59 votes shy from runoff
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.