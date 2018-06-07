Police investigating after man is found wounded on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found wounded on the city's East Side late Wednesday night.

The victim was found just before midnight in the 100 block of Rambling Drive, which is located not far from Interstate 10 and East Houston Street.

According to police, the uncooperative man was found with a gunshot wound to both his cheek and ear. He was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for his injuries.

RELATED: More than 12 shots fired in triple shooting at North Side apartment complex

RELATED: Family wants justice after loved one shot to death in front of 3-year-old

Police said officers also found dollar bills all over the ground. They did not however disclose a motive for the shooting or why the cash was found at the scene.

The victm's name and age were not released.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.