Police seek 2 men who robbed West Side Citgo convenience store

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for two men responsible for an aggravated robbery on the city's West Side.

The incident occurred March 15 at a Citgo convenience store in the 2800 block of Guadalupe Street not far from South Zarzamora Street.

According to police, the robbers (seen above) walked into the convenience store and threatened the cashier, displaying a handgun. The robbers demanded money from the register before fleeing on foot.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

