These Texas cities, counties have issued voluntary evacuation orders due to Tropical Storm Beta

SAN ANTONIO – Officials in Texas coastal areas are urging residents to take precautions and plan ahead as Tropical Storm Beta approaches the coastline.

Due to possible flooding and damaging winds, several counties and cities have issued voluntary evacuations and disaster declarations.

Gov. Greg Abbott also issued a disaster declaration for 29 counties, including Bexar, on Monday, hours before the system is expected to make landfall. It is expected to make landfall sometime Monday afternoon or evening near Port Lavaca.

Here is a breakdown of orders by city and county:

Bolivar Peninsula : A voluntary evacuation was issued on Saturday, and the Bolivar Ferry was closed due to high tide on Sunday.

Brazoria County : Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta issued a voluntary evacuation for low-lying areas on Saturday. "Those along the coast need to be prepared and have a plan if conditions worsen," the county said.

Chambers County : A voluntary evacuation was issued for residents in flood-prone and low-lying areas of Chambers County on Saturday.

Galveston : Mayor Pro Tem Craig Brown on Saturday issued a voluntary evacuation for the West Wend and low-lying areas. "There is still a high degree of uncertainty regarding the track and strength of this storm, and residents should be aware changes could occur quickly," the city said in a news release.

Matagorda County : The Matagorda County Emergency Operations Center issued a voluntary evacuation for Sargent, Matagorda and Palacios. "The path of the tropic storm is uncertain," county offcials said in a news release. "The amount of time that the system stays over warm waters are also uncertain. That is the reason we are issuing a voluntary evacuation recommendation."

Seabrook: Mayor Thom Kolupski issued a voluntary evacuation for those in low-lying areas on Saturday.

