San Antonio man charged in connection with deadly siege of U.S. Capitol to make 2nd court appearance

San Antonio man fired from job, released on bond for charges in connection with Capitol insurrection

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who was charged in connection with the deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump will have a second court appearance on Tuesday.

Matthew Carl Mazzocco was arrested on Jan. 17 at his Stone Oak home after he was identified on social media as videos online appeared to show him at the Jan. 6 insurrection, prosecutors allege in court records.

In the video, which appeared to show him walking outside the Capitol building, Mazzocco could be heard telling people to not take or destroy items in the Capitol and admitting they could get in trouble, according to the FBI.

The video is one piece of evidence in the hands of prosecutors.

Prosecutors also discovered Mazzocco flew to Washington D.C. and posted a Facebook image of himself with the caption, “The capital (sic) is ours!”

He faces a charge of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, which could result in one year of jail.

His second charge is disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, which is a Class B misdemeanor and carries a maximum penalty of 6 months in jail.

During his first hearing a week ago, Mazzocco answered the judge’s direct yes or no questions but otherwise remained silent.

The hearing was held virtually and was presided by United States Magistrate Judge Henry.

Mazzocco was released from jail on a personal recognizance bond and was ordered to not travel outside of the contiguous United States and Washington D.C.

He was employed with Synergy One Lending, Inc, as a loan officer but was recently fired.

He was one of more than a dozen Texans arrested and charged following the siege, which resulted in five deaths, including a police officer.

