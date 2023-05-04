$5K reward for info offered after 6 cattle found dead with their tongues missing in 3 Texas counties

Cows stand in a field on the ranch near Eldorado, Texas. (Photo by Sergio FLORES / AFP) (Photo by SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images)

The Animal Legal Defense Fund is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for mutilating six cows in three Texas counties.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted on April 19 that six cows were found dead with their tongues completely removed in Madison, Brazos and Robertson counties.

In the case of a 6-year-old Longhorn cross, “a straight, clean cut, with apparent precision, had been made to remove the hide around the cow’s mouth on one side, leaving the meat under the removed hide untouched,” MCSO said.

In two of the cases, a cut was made to remove the cows’ anus and external genitalia.

“This circular cut was made with the same precision as the cuts noted around the jaw lines of each cow,” the post said.

MCSO said the incidents occurred in different pastures and among different herds. No blood or footprints were left behind, and there was no sign of a struggle or disturbance, authorities said.

“Ranchers also reported that no predators or birds would scavenge the remains of the cow, leaving it to decay untouched for several weeks,” the post added.

On Wednesday, the ALDF announced that it is offering a $5,000 reward for information in the case leading to an arrest and conviction.

“Regardless of this case’s bizarre details, six cows are victims of these crimes,” ADLF Managing Attorney Emily Lewis said in the release. “Since violent crimes are not always species-specific, we recommend this crime be taken seriously by the entire community. We will do all we can to support law enforcement’s search for answers and accountability for this case.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCSO at 936-348-2755.

In Bexar County, sheriff’s office deputies found multiple cows dead in the Calaveras Lake area in April. PETA is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrests and conviction of the person(s) responsible for those deaths.

Anyone with information on the Bexar County cases is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or by email at bcsotips@bexar.org.

