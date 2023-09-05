ERCOT issues Weather Watch for Wednesday-Friday as scorching summer heat continues

SAN ANTONIO – The Electrical Reliability Council of Texas issued a Weather Watch for Wednesday through Friday due to forecasted higher temperatures, higher electrical demand, and the potential for lower reserves.

According to a news release, grid conditions are expected to be normal during the Weather Watch. ERCOT said it continues to monitor conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid, continuing a reliability-first approach to operations. There is currently enough capacity to meet forecasted demand.

ERCOT set a new September peak demand record of 78,459 MW on Monday, surpassing the previous September peak of 72,370 MW set on Sept. 1, 2021. The current all-time peak demand record of 85,435 MW was set on Aug. 10. This summer, ERCOT set 10 new all-time peak demand records. Last year, ERCOT set 11 new peak demand records, surpassing 80 GWs for the first time ever.

ERCOT encourages everyone to sign up for grid condition notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS).

What is an ERCOT Weather Watch?

An ERCOT Weather Watch is an advance notification of forecasted significant weather with higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves. Grid conditions are expected to be normal, and ERCOT has enough supply to meet demand. There is no current expectation of an energy emergency.

What Action is Needed?

No action is needed. You can monitor current and extended grid conditions on ercot.com.

Did You Know?

Reducing electric use during peak demand times can help you save and lower demand on the grid. Energy-saving tips can be found on the TXANS webpage.

Stay Updated

ERCOT encourages everyone to sign up for grid condition notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS) at https://www.ercot.com/txans. Texans can also monitor real-time and extended grid conditions at https://www.ercot.com.

CPS Energy is also encouraging customers to voluntarily reduce their electricity use, especially during the peak hours of 3 - 8 p.m. Under CPS Energy’s color-coded conservation awareness notification system, the utility declared a Yellow Day for greater San Antonio on Wednesday.