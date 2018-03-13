These are the indicators of a possible mail bomb, tainted mail

SAN ANTONIO - In the wake of the recent explosions in Austin that have taken the lives of two people and seriously injured two others, local authorities are making the community aware of key indicators of a possible package bomb.
The following are items to look out for, according to a handout on the FBI's website...
Envelopes:
No return address
Addressed to an individual's title only
Wrong title with name
Badly typed or poorly written
Restrictive markings such as "Personal!" or "Special Delivery."
Excessive postage
Possibility it is mailed from another country
Packages:
No return address
Addressed to an individual's title only
Wrong title with name
Badly typed or poorly written
Excessive tape or string
Oily stains, discolorations or crystalization on wrapper
Strange odor
Rigid, bulky, lopsided or uneven
Protruding wires
Anyone who receives a suspicious envelope or package is asked to evacuate the area and call 911. If the package or envelope contains unknown chemicals, people should wash their hands with soap and warm water.
