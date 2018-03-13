These are the indicators of a possible mail bomb, tainted mail

SAN ANTONIO - In the wake of the recent explosions in Austin that have taken the lives of two people and seriously injured two others, local authorities are making the community aware of key indicators of a possible package bomb.

The following are items to look out for, according to a handout on the FBI's website...

Envelopes:

No return address

Addressed to an individual's title only

Wrong title with name

Badly typed or poorly written

Restrictive markings such as "Personal!" or "Special Delivery."

Excessive postage

Possibility it is mailed from another country

Packages:

No return address

Addressed to an individual's title only

Wrong title with name

Badly typed or poorly written

Excessive tape or string

Oily stains, discolorations or crystalization on wrapper

Strange odor

Rigid, bulky, lopsided or uneven

Protruding wires

Anyone who receives a suspicious envelope or package is asked to evacuate the area and call 911. If the package or envelope contains unknown chemicals, people should wash their hands with soap and warm water.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.