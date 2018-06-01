These school districts are offering free meals over summer break

SAN ANTONIO - Several school districts announced they will continue to provide free meals during the summer break.

So far, North East, San Antonio and Judson independent school districts announced they would provide free meals through the summer break.

The districts provide free breakfast and lunch to people 18 or younger.

Click a district to learn more:

North East Independent School District

San Antonio Independent School District

Judson Independent School District

