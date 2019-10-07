Trial begins in 2015 rampage that left two men dead, four others injured

SAN ANTONIO - Jury selection began Monday, with testimony set to begin Tuesday, in the trial of Manuel Garcia, 44, who is accused of stealing a car and speeding down East Commerce Street before plowing into several groups of pedestrians on the evening of Feb. 18, 2015. Two men were killed and four pedestrians were critically injured.

Garcia was arrested after crashing the car at East Commerce and Cherry streets. He is facing capital murder charges. The state, however, is not seeking the death penalty.

Since the rampage occurred in 2015, both the prosecution and the defense are facing a challenge, according to defense attorney Joel Perez.

"Memories of witnesses fade, and that might present an issue," Perez said. "Also, witnesses move and so you have a more difficult time finding witnesses for both the state and the defense."

If he is convicted, Garcia faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Suspect in deadly carjacking rampage charged with capital murder

Carjacking rampage victim recovering after being run down

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.