Watch GMSA for May 29, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Tuesday, May 29:

What's Trending:

Disney Pixar's 'Coco' available to watch on Netflix Tuesday

Disney Pixar's "Coco" tugged at the heart strings of many San Antonians when it was first released last year. Now, fans will be able to watch the movie from the comfort of their own home.

Couple sues McDonald's over cheese in burgers

Two South Florida residents are suing McDonald's, claiming the fast-food giant is forcing customers to pay for cheese on its signature Quarter Pounder and Double Quarter Pounder burgers, even if they only want plain burgers.

Sarah Spivey performs 'Amazing Grace' in Sutherland Springs

KSAT 12 meteorologist Sarah Spivey sings "Amazing Grace" during a Memorial Day ceremony at the cemetery in Sutherland Springs.

GMSA News Headlines:

OLLU soccer player dies 2 weeks after being shot by estranged uncle, police say

A 23-year-old San Antonio woman has died approximately two weeks after her estranged uncle shot her and her father while on a family trip in Cedar Park, near Austin.

Man shot in knee while going to convenience store, police say

A man visiting San Antonio has had a less than stellar trip after he was shot while walking to a convenience store from his hotel late Monday night.

Suspect sought in murder of woman during purse robbery

The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for murder.

