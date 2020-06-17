This home tour features award-winning designs with timeless architecture

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Need a fun weekend activity in San Antonio?

The 2020 Parade of Homes, located at Cantera Hills, features six builders nestled in the Texas Hill Country, and is running from June 20-28.

Open houses are available daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Featured in the tour is a contemporary single-story. It includes four bedrooms, four full baths and two half baths from McNair Custom Homes.

“For inspiration, our idea was to build about a 4,900 square-foot single-story home, which wasn’t overwhelming in size,” said John McNair, managing member for the builder. “You have one large home performing as two large homes allowing a lot of privacy.”

The circular drive with concrete paver accents and stunning landscape make this home postcard-worthy.

During the tour, guests can get a view of the dazzling pool that surrounds the spacious tiled covered patio with a fire pit, open-air kitchen and a lush backyard.

The gourmet kitchen with deluxe Thermador appliance package includes a wine preservation column and chef’s pantry.

McNair and his team believe in building a close relationship with their clients. They take the time needed in getting to know them and delivering beyond expectations.

All participating builder model homes on the tour will have sanitation procedures in place and will be implementing social distancing for guests’ safety. Prefer to tour the home with a personal showing? Contact McNair Custom Homes to schedule an appointment.

Face masks are required to enter this year’s Parade of Homes. Guests will need to provide their own face mask and wear it for the duration of the visit.

Online reservations are required. Tickets are not available at the gate.