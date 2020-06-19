Interested in viewing a Hill Country estate deep in the scenic Cantera Hills?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Is anyone real estate shopping?

The 2020 Parade of Homes, featuring six builders, is running from June 20-28, with open houses available daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you’re looking for a sweet spot between the elegance and intimacy of traditional style and the edginess of modern design, the 2020 Parade Home is destined to exceed your expectations, event organizers said.

Featured in the tour is a modern transitional parade home with a contemporary twist.

The result is a design that boasts comfort, clean lines, neutral colors, light and warmth from Diamante Custom Homes.

“The market is demanding a secluded master retreat with a convenient study or office space to accommodate work-from-home schedules,” said Adam Sanchez, president of Diamante Custom Homes. “Our clients love to entertain and want a home that can go from quiet movie nights in the game room with the family to lively social gatherings. This home begs to entertain, from the courtyard, directly to the open-layout great room and kitchen, that looks out on to a private backyard oasis.”

The developer went to great lengths to ensure each lot has at least one great buildable home-site.

The location feels private and secluded, thanks to the beautiful mature trees, mindfully situated, providing a thick tree canopy -- making your outdoor living area that much more enjoyable.

Homeowners in Cantera Hills don’t have to sacrifice convenience for privacy and a hill country vibe. Cantera Hills is centrally located, offering prime shopping and entertainment just a few minutes away at La Cantera Mall, The Rim, The Eilan and Fiesta Texas.

For these reasons, Diamante will be building custom homes in Cantera Hills for years to come.

When Diamante builds a house, they are rarely for sale. The builder ensures every design detail is brought to life exactly how the client envisions the home.

All participating builder model homes on the tour will have sanitation procedures in place and will be implementing social distancing for guests’ safety. Prefer to tour the home with a personal showing? Contact Diamante Custom Homes to schedule an appointment.

Face masks are required to enter this year’s Parade of Homes. Guests will need to provide their own face mask and wear it for the duration of the visit.

Online reservations are required. Tickets are not available at the gate.