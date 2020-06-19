Take a quick road trip and visit these scenic custom homes right in SA

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

While we are taking proper safety measures amid COVID-19, if you are planning on taking a day trip around the city, a tour happening right now offers something for everyone.

The 2020 Parade of Homes, located at Cantera Hills, 22771 Scenic Loop Road, features six builders nestled in the Texas Hill Country, and it is running June 20 to June 28.

Open houses on the tour are available daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Featured in the tour is a contemporary, light industrial style home with earth-toned colors, including high-energy efficiency from Robare Custom Homes.

“There are no upper cabinets in our kitchen,” said Mike Robare, owner and president of Robare Custom Homes. “We put them all in the pantry. You’ve got this very open, clean, less-is-more vibe. For the first time in parade history, [it has] dual master faucets that both serve sparkling water as well as regular water.”

The owner said that every single piece of artwork in the home is original and made by a local San Antonio artist -- that’s a first for the parade history. The artwork will also be on sale.

Robare Custom Homes is a Certified Green Builder and Energy Star Builder.

The builder uses only quality materials in every facet of the construction phase of each new custom home, and they say they offer an award-winning design-build experience.

All participating builder model homes on the tour will have sanitation procedures in place and will be implementing social distancing for guests’ safety.

Prefer to tour the home with a personal showing? Contact Robare Custom Homes to schedule an appointment.

Face masks are required to enter this year’s event. Guests will need to provide their own face mask and wear it for the duration of the visit.

Online reservations are required. Tickets are not available at the gate.