These Hill Country homes are an owner’s dream for decorating

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Any interest in taking a day trip around the city and getting a unique glimpse of some of the most distinctive homes in the Hill Country?

The 2020 Parade of Homes tour features many beautiful new homes, one of which is a contemporary, light industrial-style home with interior decoration by Hollaway Interiors.

The McNair Custom Home is transitional in style, with contemporary touches with earth-toned colors to keep it up to date in home fashion.

“This home is laid out beautifully, there is no wasted space, it flows incredibly and it makes my job so much easier,” said Michael Morrison, interior designer. “Traditional furniture has a new attitude and a new life.”

The home features classic elements with modern execution. The bright, clean color palettes and the furnishings give the home an “up-to-the-minute” fashionable feel that fits right in with today’s trends. Included in the home is a flawless floor plan for both privacy and convenience, with high-energy efficiency, wood floors and beautiful outdoor living spaces.

Through online reservations, anyone who is interested in a personal showing of one of the featured homes can schedule an appointment.

Otherwise, open houses on the tour are available daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The tour, which is taking place at Cantera Hills at 22771 Scenic Loop Road, features six builders nestled in the Texas Hill Country, and it is running through Sunday.

All participating builder model homes on the tour will have sanitation procedures in place and will be implementing social distancing for guests’ safety. Face masks are required to enter this year’s event. Guests will need to provide their own face mask and wear it for the duration of the visit.

Online reservations are required. Tickets are not available at the gate.