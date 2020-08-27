UnitedHealthcare discusses Medicare plans available and how to make changes outside the enrollment period

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

While the Medicare enrollment period has ended, there are ways people with Medicare can change their plans during the year without waiting for the annual enrollment period.

“If you have a chronic condition like diabetes, there are plans that are specifically tailored and designed for people with conditions like diabetes or chronic heart failure,” said Eric Cevera, an agent manager with UnitedHealthcare.

Cevera said individuals can enroll in any UnitedHealthcare plan at any point in the year.

UnitedHealthcare offers a top-rated 5-star health plan in San Antonio.

Have questions about Medicare during these uncertain times?

WellMed and UnitedHealthcare are holding a Medicare Hotline on KSAT12 with live operators taking calls until 7 p.m. The phone bank number is 210-622-8415.

For individuals that want to learn more about Medicare Advantage, UnitedHealthcare has tackled some commonly asked questions below.

What is Medicare Advantage?

Medicare Advantage, which is also called Part C, combines Medicare Parts A and B into one plan offered by private insurance companies.

Medicare Advantage enrollment has grown more than 40% in the past five years and now includes about one-third of all Medicare beneficiaries.

The coverage provides the convenience of combining all your coverage into one plan, so you have just one card to carry in your wallet and one company to work with.

Prescription drug coverage is included in most plans.

Original Medicare generally covers about 80% of beneficiaries’ health care costs, leaving them to cover the remaining 20% out of pocket with no annual limit.

Medicare Advantage plans have annual out-of-pocket maximums, so you know that even if something unexpected happens, your costs are capped.

If individuals are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid, there’s another type of plan to consider. Can you tell us about this plan?

When you have both Medicaid and Medicare, you may qualify for a UnitedHealthcare Dual Complete plan.

Although requirements vary from state to state and by circumstances, if you are a family of one making less than $16,000 a year or a family of two making less than $21,000 a year, you may qualify.

According to UnitedHealthcare, the UnitedHealthcare Dual Complete plan has been awarded five out of five stars for the 2020 plan year, for quality, customer service and more. It is the only local five-star rated plan in the area.

With a UnitedHealthcare Dual Complete plan, you may be eligible for additional benefits such as dental, hearing and vision coverage at no extra charge.

Why should someone consider this type of plan?

It’s important for consumers to understand their choices and whether they qualify for more benefits.

Maximizing benefits can help save money, which can help for a more secure future as a person ages.

A UnitedHealthcare Dual Complete plan can help people by coordinating their care. Going from three different coverages to one provides a more seamless care experience to ensure the best outcomes possible for the member.

When can people apply?

The Annual Enrollment period, when health plan benefits are often top of mind for consumers, is a great time to consider a UnitedHealthcare Dual Complete plan.

However, people eligible have additional Special Election Periods available to change plans throughout the year outside of the Annual Enrollment Period.

