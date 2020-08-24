KSAT12 to host virtual phone bank with WellMed and UnitedHealthcare Thursday

SAN ANTONIO – Have questions about Medicare during these uncertain times? Get care now.

On Thursday, Aug. 27, WellMed and UnitedHealthcare will hold a virtual phone bank on KSAT.com with live operators taking your calls all day.

The phone bank number is 210-622-8415 and it will be held from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. This is a perfect opportunity to get any questions answered regarding Medicare.

“WellMed and UnitedHealthcare use phonebanks as a way to connect with the public, especially on topics or issues where people have lots of questions that may cause confusion or hesitation,” said Joe Woods, Strategic Director for WellMed.

“These types of events give consumers a chance to ask questions of a licensed, experienced agent,” said Amy Lindholm, Central Region Director for UnitedHealthcare. “They can get quality advice on how to think about their Medicare needs and what type of plan would serve them well.”

