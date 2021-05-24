Stunning, yet practical? These luxury spots along Parade of Homes might offer best of both worlds

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Shopping for a new forever home?

In this year’s Parade of Homes, featured as part of the Belle Oaks community and happening in Bulverde through May 31, guests can tour model homes from 10 builders, including Ashton Companies.

Houses feature grandeur iron doors, luxury elements, and great rooms and kitchens that are the heart of the homes.

Bathrooms have freestanding tubs surrounded by loose white pebbles, and oversized marbled tile to navy cabinetry and brass fixtures.

The fireplaces have petrified wood tile surrounding them, builders said.

“An eye-catching, bold dining room chandelier and kitchen island pendants paired with organic textures such as wood beams and barn doors create the perfect duo for a sensible industrial home,” said a representative for Ashton Companies.

The covered patio showcases two seating areas with 16-foot wide sliding glass doors, while the pool provides functionality and luxury.

Ad

Belle Oaks is situated in the Texas Hill Country, less than 15 minutes from San Antonio, and about 30 minutes from the Shops at La Cantera and The Rim. It’s also in close proximity to Stone Oak, Canyon Lake, Guadalupe River State Park and Canyon Springs Golf Club.

Visitors to the Parade will discover unique floor plans, the latest in interior and exterior design trends, and sustainable low-maintenance landscaping developed to connect its future inhabitants to the natural world surrounding the houses.

Open houses are available Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturdays and Memorial Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.; and Friday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

If you would like to download the free Parade of Homes app for iPhone and Android, search “SA Parade of Homes” on the Google Play or Apple app store.

To learn more about Ashton Companies, click or tap here.