Builder introduces take on modern hill country inspiration at Parade of Homes

In this year’s Parade of Homes, featured as part of the Belle Oaks community, and happening in Bulverde through Memorial Day, guests can tour model homes from 10 builders, including Journey Homes.

Over 3,300 square feet of entertaining space is located on a beautiful oak filled lot, placed perfectly to embrace the essence of hill country living.

From the dry-stacked stone to the 9 feet tall Magnolia pivot entry door, the open concept flow is just the beginning of the modern hill country home.

Inside, you’ll enjoy a living space perfect for welcoming friends and family for any event, whether it be a holiday gathering or Super Bowl Sunday.

The “heart of the home” is well equipped with Bertazzoni appliances, featuring a 48-inch range and 42-inch column refrigeration that pairs well for hosting, the builders said.

“We hope you enjoy a few elevated extras, like the hand towel texture, wine grotto, hidden safe room and spa inspired master bath,” said Randi McCray and Ken Wickens, owners of Journey Homes. “This Journey Home showcases the ability to seamlessly entertain from your great room to the outdoor living area, complete with balanced landscaping and an outdoor patio fitted for summer cookouts and an intimate glass of wine by your fireplace on cold winter nights.”

Belle Oaks is situated in the Texas Hill Country, less than 15 minutes from San Antonio, and about 30 minutes from the Shops at La Cantera and the Rim. It’s also in close proximity to Stone Oak, Canyon Lake, Guadalupe River State Park and Canyon Springs Golf Club.

“The harmony of a modern feel and hill country elements rings true throughout the design for your family and friends to enjoy. We welcome you to the Sendero, the first in Journey Homes Estate Series,” the owners said.

Visitors to the Parade will discover unique floor plans, the latest in interior and exterior design trends, and sustainable low-maintenance landscaping, developed to connect its future inhabitants to the natural world surrounding the houses.

Open houses are available Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturdays and Memorial Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.; and Friday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

If you would like to download the free Parade of Homes app for iPhone and Android, search “SA Parade of Homes” on the Google Play or Apple app store.

To learn more about Journey Homes, click or tap here.