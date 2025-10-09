Pluckers Wing Bar was voted the best place for wings in SA Picks 2025

SAN ANTONIO – The votes are in, and it’s time to reveal the San Antonio-area businesses that were voted the best in SA Picks 2025.

Pluckers Wing Bar is the winner of this year’s SA Picks category for best wings in the San Antonio area. Pluckers Wing Bar has multiple locations.

Congrats to our winner, as well as the rest of our finalists in that category:

Anchor Bar

MAAR’s Pizza & More

Wingstop

This summer, we asked you to name San Antonio’s top businesses, from restaurants to dog groomers, as well as plumbing and air conditioning services.

We received thousands of nominations across nearly 100 categories. Following weeks of nominations and finalist voting, the winners have been revealed! A special thanks to our SA Picks sponsor, Gamez Law Firm!

