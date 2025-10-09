Skip to main content
Clear icon
76º
Join Insider for Free

SA Picks

Pluckers Wing Bar was voted the best place for wings in SA Picks 2025

Pluckers Wing Bar has multiple locations

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Henry Keller, Multimedia Brand Manager

Marty Williams, KSAT Insider Events Director

Courtesy: Pluckers Wing Bar (Pluckers Wing Bar)

SAN ANTONIO – The votes are in, and it’s time to reveal the San Antonio-area businesses that were voted the best in SA Picks 2025.

Pluckers Wing Bar is the winner of this year’s SA Picks category for best wings in the San Antonio area. Pluckers Wing Bar has multiple locations.

Recommended Videos

Congrats to our winner, as well as the rest of our finalists in that category:

  • Anchor Bar
  • MAAR’s Pizza & More
  • Wingstop

This summer, we asked you to name San Antonio’s top businesses, from restaurants to dog groomers, as well as plumbing and air conditioning services.

We received thousands of nominations across nearly 100 categories. Following weeks of nominations and finalist voting, the winners have been revealed! A special thanks to our SA Picks sponsor, Gamez Law Firm!

Click here to see the full list of winners.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos