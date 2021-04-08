Recipe: Brown sugar banana bread

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Looking for a new recipe?

H-E-B’s chef Scott Tompkins shows you how to make sweet brown sugar banana bread.

Interested in free online classes hosted by H‑E‑B chefs? Click or tap here to sign up.

Ingredients for the recipe

6 ounces unsalted butter, softened at room temperature, plus a few tbsp more for greasing pans

4 very ripe medium-sized bananas, peeled, approximately 15 oz.

3/4 cups brown sugar

1 teaspoon sea salt or kosher salt, if using iodized table salt, use 1/2 tsp

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

2 large eggs

1/2 cups sour cream

2/3 cups buttermilk

2 1/2 cups H‑E‑B Organics Unbleached All-Purpose Flour

2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon Carnation Original Malted Milk Powder

2 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon Hill Country Fare Baking Soda

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Butter 2 standard size loaf pans and set aside.

Ad

2. Using a stand mixer with paddle attachment, add bananas, brown sugar, salt, and butter to a mixing bowl. Cream together on medium speed until fluffy and no lumps remain.

3. While banana mixture is creaming, in a separate bowl whisk together vanilla extract, eggs, sour cream and buttermilk. Set aside briefly.

4. In a separate bowl, sift together flour, cinnamon, malted milk powder, baking powder and baking soda.

5. Working in batches with mixer running, add 1/2 cup at a time of wet and dry mixtures to banana mixture. Beat until absorbed before adding additional batches.

6. Repeat until all wet and dry ingredients are incorporated and batter is smooth.

7. Pour batter equally into prepared loaf pans, gently tapping pans to remove air bubbles.

8. Bake 45 to 60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center of each pulls out clean.

9. Allow to cool on a rack completely before cutting and serving.

Ad

10. Chef’s Note: If you prefer stronger banana flavor, simply add 1 more ripe banana or 1/4 tsp banana extract. Click here for the full recipe.

[Related: Try ready-to-go meals, Recipe: Chermoula served with black-eyed peas, Recipe: Sheet pan bruschetta chicken with potatoes, Recipe: Southwestern turkey chopped salad, Recipe: Italian sliced steak tagliata, Recipe: Game day sausage and tater tot nachos, Recipe: Try this heart-shaped ribeye for Valentine’s Day, Recipe: Milk chocolate sea salt cremeux, Hop into Easter with this cute bunny bottoms recipe, Recipe: Carrot cake with Butterfinger cream cheese frosting]

Ad

H-E-B recommends trying Eagle Banana Bread Beer for a drink pairing.

Get more Easter H-E-B recipes and add ingredients to your H-E-B shopping list here. Click here to shop H-E-B’s 2020 kitchen catalog.