Recipe: Carrot cake with Butterfinger cream cheese frosting

Do you have everything on your shopping list for Easter this Sunday?

H-E-B’s chef Charlotte Samuel shows you how to make a sweet carrot cake with Butterfinger cream cheese frosting that will make the Easter celebration that much sweeter.

As you hop into the holiday spirit to make an Easter basket, H-E-B has all the fun goodies kids will love, including marshmallow Peeps, chocolate-covered bunnies, jelly beans, Cadbury milk chocolate cream eggs, Whoppers robin eggs and plush stuffed animals.

To make life easier, pre-made Easter baskets are available here.

Ingredients for carrot cake with Butterfinger cream cheese frosting

16-ounce cream cheese

8-ounce unsalted butter, divided use: 4 oz. softened at room temperature for frosting and 4 oz. melted butter reserved for cake

2 teaspoons kosher or sea salt, split use: 1/2 tsp for frosting and 1-1/2 tsp for carrot cake

14 teaspoons vanilla extract, divided use: 2 tsp for frosting and 1/4 cup reserved for cake

2 cups powdered sugar

1 cup Butterfinger Crispy Crunchy Peanut Butter Small Candy Bars, crushed or chopped

1 cup sunflower oil or vegetable oil

4 large eggs

2 cups dark brown sugar

2 teaspoons roasted ground ginger

3/4 teaspoons ground cloves

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1 1/2 teaspoons ground nutmeg

3 cups carrots, finely shredded or grated

8-ounce crushed pineapple, drained well of all juices

3 cups H‑E‑B Organics Cake Flour, or pastry flour

3 teaspoons baking powder

1 cups walnuts, crushed into small pieces

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. Make frosting first by combining cream cheese, butter, salt, vanilla and powdered sugar into a stand mixer with whisk attachment. Mix on low speed until just combined, then raise speed to high to allow to whip until fluffy.

3. Add Butterfinger pieces to frosting and mix on low to evenly incorporate into frosting. Set aside or refrigerate for later use.

4. In a large bowl, combine oil, butter, eggs, sugar, vanilla extract, ginger, cloves, cinnamon and nutmeg. Whisk until well combined.

5. Add carrots and pineapple to wet sugar mixture and whisk well to combine. Set aside while combining all dry ingredients.

6. In a separate bowl, add flour, baking powder, salt and walnuts. Whisk to combine.

7. Mix dry ingredients into wet and with a spatula fold everything until well combined. Pour evenly into a well-oiled 9 x 13-inch baking pan.

8. Bake for 25 to 35 minutes or until a toothpick entered into center of cake pulls out clean.

9. Allow cake to cool completely before frosting. Serve immediately or cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 24 hours to allow flavors to meld.

10. Chef’s note: Feel free to add 1 cup of raisins if preferred, or leave nuts out of recipe. For extra flavor, allow spices to sit in wet mix before adding flour mixture for at least 20 minutes; this will allow flavors to bloom. Click here for the full recipe.

Shop your favorite Easter candy at H-E-B here or design something egg-cellent with these handy kits.

H-E-B recommends trying San Silvestro Dulcis Rosso-Red for the wine option and Altstadt Brewery for the beer pairing.

Get more Easter H-E-B recipes and add ingredients to your H-E-B shopping list here. Click here to shop H-E-B’s 2020 kitchen catalog.