Hop into Easter with this cute bunny bottoms recipe

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Hippity hoppity, Easter is coming up next week, on Sunday, April 4!

H-E-B’s chef Charlotte Samuel has an adorable and fun bunny bottoms recipe that’s perfect for all ages.

As you hop into the holiday spirit to make an Easter basket, H-E-B has all the fun goodies kids will love, including marshmallow Peeps, chocolate-covered bunnies, jelly beans, Cadbury milk chocolate cream eggs, Whoppers robin eggs and plush stuffed animals.

To make life easier, pre-made Easter baskets are available here.

Ingredients for the recipe:

1 spray oil

1 1/2 tablespoons butter

8-ounce Kraft Jet-Puffed Marshmallows, divided use

3 cup(s) crispy rice cereal

1 cup(s) sweetened shredded coconut

8-ounce H‑E‑B Vanilla Candy Coating

1 H‑E‑B Assorted Premium Food Colors, drop of pink food coloring

8 Hill Country Fare Miniature Marshmallows, about 1 tablespoon

Instructions:

1. Spray a baking sheet with cooking oil and set aside.

2. In a large pot, melt butter and 5 oz. of large marshmallows over medium-high heat for about 2 minutes or until smooth. Remove from heat and stir in crispy rice cereal until combined.

3. Spray your hands with oil and quickly form into eight 2 inch balls (warm cereal mixture makes this easier) and place on a prepared baking sheet. Use more oil as needed. Set aside.

4. Pour coconut into a small bowl. Heat candy coating according to directions. Dip crispy rice balls into melted candy coating to cover, then roll in shredded coconut. Return to baking sheet and repeat until all the treats have been coated.

5. Slice 8 large marshmallows in half crosswise and set aside. Combine 2 Tablespoons of melted candy coating with 1 drop of pink gel food coloring and mix to combine.

6. Using a toothpick, draw foot pads on flat side of sliced marshmallows: draw three small dots in a line along the bottom of the marshmallow, then draw a small triangle above the dots in the center of the marshmallow.

7. Use a small dot of melted candy coating on the marshmallow to stick the feet to the base of the crispy rice balls. If desired, dye some of the melted chocolate pink and add paws to feet.

8. To finish, place a small dot of melted candy coating on a mini marshmallow and stick to the middle of the body to make the tail. Click or tap here for the full recipe.

Shop your favorite Easter candy at H-E-B here or design something egg-cellent with these handy kits.

Drink pairing

H-E-B recommends trying Oliver Winery Cherry Moscato and Pecan Porter for the beer pairing.

Get more Easter H-E-B recipes and add ingredients to your H-E-B shopping list here. Click here to shop H-E-B’s 2020 kitchen catalog.