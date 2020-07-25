Derrick White scores 22, Spurs drop second scrimmage to Nets

ORLANDO – “Fifty good things, fifty bad things, watch the film and get ready for the next one.”

Those were Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich’s comments prior to San Antonio’s second scrimmage inside the NBA bubble in Orlando after their sluggish performance against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

On Saturday, their performance definitely showed improvement, but still didn’t result in a victory.

The Spurs dropped their Saturday afternoon scrimmage against the Brooklyn Nets, 124-119. After scoring just 92 points in their loss to Milwaukee, San Antonio broke the 100-point barrier thanks to double-digit efforts from Derrick White (22), Bryn Forbes (15), Lonnie Walker IV (14), Marco Belinelli (14), Drew Eubanks (12) and Jakob Poeltl (12). Caris LaVert notched a game-high 27 points to lead the Nets.

Coach ‘Pop’ once against sat on the bench as assistant coach Mitch Johnson took his turn leading the Spurs on the court. Becky Hammon assumed head coaching duties against the Bucks, and Will Hardy will take command for San Antonio’s final scrimmage.

The Spurs will return to action on Tuesday against the Indiana Pacers at 3 p.m. Their first official regular season game against the Sacramento Kings is Friday, July 31 at 7 p.m.

MORE SPURS COVERAGE