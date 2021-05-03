Also-ran Kings beat contending Mavs 111-99 to finish sweep

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) goes up for a shot between Dallas Mavericks' Jalen Brunson (13), Willie Cauley-Stein (33) and Nicolo Melli, right rear, in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS – Buddy Hield scored 27 points, Marvin Bagley III had 23 points and nine rebounds and Sacramento beat Dallas 111-99 on Sunday night, giving the also-ran Kings a season sweep of the playoff-contending Mavericks.

All three games were in a span of 15 days, which the Mavericks finished with a 6-0 record against the other teams while going 0-3 for the second time in three seasons against the Kings.

Luka Doncic scored 30 points before getting ejected in the final minute after his second technical foul in another game without European sidekick Kristaps Porzingis, who is battling right knee soreness. Dallas sixth man Tim Hardaway Jr. missed his second game of the season with right ankle soreness.

But the Kings, 12th in the Western Conference and with little hope of reaching the 10th seed that would get them into the play-in tournament, were short-handed, too.

Rookie Tyrese Halliburton was forced to leave in the third quarter with a left knee injury, with the Kings already missing two other starters in De'Aaron Fox (COVID-19 protocols) and Harrison Barnes (left thigh injury).

Halliburton dribbled behind his back near midcourt before going down suddenly. Several players from both teams surrounded him, and he was initially helped off the court before limping the rest of the way to the locker room on his own.

Doncic's 15th technical foul of the season came as coach Rick Carlisle also got his second of the game to get ejected with 31 seconds remaining. The Dallas sensation is one technical from a one-game suspension.

The Kings never trailed in the two games in Dallas, taking an 8-0 lead both times, then staying in front after the Mavericks got even multiple times in the second quarter.

