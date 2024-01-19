Spurs’ Wembanyama will sit out Friday’s game against Charlotte

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates a score against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs center Victor Wembanyama is not expected to play Friday night as San Antonio’s five-game road trip hits the halfway point.

The team said it will rest its 7-foot-4 rookie when it meets the Charlotte Hornets during the third game of the Spurs’ current five-game road trip. Wembanyama made quick work of the Hornets one week ago when he scored 26 points on 9-for-14 shooting, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked two shots to help the Spurs to their seventh win of the season.

Wembanyama’s return to the floor will likely come Saturday night when the Spurs face off against the Washington Wizards in the nation’s capital. The Wizards have a French rookie of their own on the roster. Guard Bilal Coulibaly was Wembanyama’s teammate on the Metropolitans 92, a team in France’s most prestigious professional basketball league.

Tip time for Friday night and Saturday night’s games are set for 6 p.m. Central Time.

Also on KSAT: