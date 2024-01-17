H-E-B debuts two new Spurs commercials featuring Victor Wembanyama and teammates

Victor Wembanyama and Jeremy Sochan of the San Antonio Spurs are featured in an H-E-B TV commercial. Courtesy: H-E-B

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B on Wednesday released another round of its popular commercials featuring players from the San Antonio Spurs.

According to a news release, the two newest spots featuring Victor Wembanyama, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell, will include hilarity and hijinks centered around H-E-B Creamy Creations Ice Cream.

The most recent commercials, titled “Stand Out” and “Taller,” showcase the quartet using H-E-B’s iconic ice cream brand in creative ways.

In “Taller,” the teammates get technical and stack gallon-sized tubs of Creamy Creations Ice Cream to determine Wembanyama’s height. In “Stand Out,” they take inspiration from various Creamy Creations Ice Cream flavors to help determine some new hairstyles.

The 30- and 15-second ads will air on television and social media in select markets across Texas. They follow two other commercials that H-E-B unveiled in December.

H-E-B in the coming weeks will launch some fun activations related to the new commercials, including:

all San Antonio and Austin stores will install an actual-size poster cutout featuring Wembanyama standing next to stacked tubs of Creamy Creations ice cream

an in-arena Creamy Creations wig fan-cam experience during Spurs home games

Creamy Creations hair filter on social media

a collaboration with San Antonio-based designer Kiké Sanchez, to create a one-of-a-kind gym bag exclusively for Jeremy Sochan that uses themes from San Antonio Spurs and H-E-B Creamy Creations ice cream.

Check out the two commercials below posted by H-E-B on YouTube: