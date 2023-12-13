Watch new H-E-B commercials featuring Spurs’ Wembanyama, Johnson, Sochan and Vassell

H-E-B has debuted its newest commercials featuring Spurs players.

Commercial veteran Keldon Johnson is back along with rookie Victor Wembanyama, Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell.

In one of the ads, Wemby is seen with 10 reusable H-E-B bags filled with groceries hanging from his outstretched arms with the tagline, “Team One Trip.”

A second ad shows Sochan showing off his one-handed skills on and off the court as his teammates marvel at his ability to crack an egg, open a bag of H-E-B tortilla chips and a jar of salsa, and even carry a whole tray of food with only his left hand.

Both of those commercials will play during the Spurs home game Wednesday night.

The remaining commercials are expected to be released early next year and will play in the San Antonio and Austin areas as well as cities in the Gulf Coast and Border regions, according to a press release.

A video on H-E-B’s Instagram may give a clue about one of those unreleased commercials. It shows Sochan appearing to measure Wembanyama against a stack of H-E-B brand ice cream cartons. (Spoiler: Looks like Wemby is 17 cartons tall.)

H-E-B says Wembanyama will also be featured in a billboard campaign.

H-E-B plans to release short videos on its social media pages featuring some of the behind-the-scenes outtakes.