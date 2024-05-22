OLLU hits road to continue national title quest at NAIA World Series

The nation’s top-ranked Our Lady of the Lake softball team is back on the big stage for the second year.

Last season, OLLU failed to advance in the tournament.

This time around, the Saints boast more depth and veteran leadership thanks to new additions through the transfer portal.

OLLU will continue its quest to win a program-first national title after dominating the NAIA Opening Round.

The Saints earned a first round by as the tournament’s one seed, therefore OLLU awaits its opponent for a Friday match up at 7 p.m.