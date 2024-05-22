82º
OLLU hits road to continue national title quest at NAIA World Series

OLLU were sent off in front of a big crowd to begin their trek to for NAIA World Series

Mary Rominger, KSAT Sports Anchor/Reporter

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

The nation’s top-ranked Our Lady of the Lake softball team is back on the big stage for the second year.

Last season, OLLU failed to advance in the tournament.

This time around, the Saints boast more depth and veteran leadership thanks to new additions through the transfer portal.

OLLU will continue its quest to win a program-first national title after dominating the NAIA Opening Round.

The Saints earned a first round by as the tournament’s one seed, therefore OLLU awaits its opponent for a Friday match up at 7 p.m.

Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter. She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California. Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.

