Davenport volleyball opens up 2025 with statement win over Alamo Heights

SAN ANTONIO – The Davenport volleyball team is on a streak of back-to-back seasons appearing in the UIL Class 4A state tournament, having won the grand prize in 2023.

On Tuesday, the Wolves began their journey to try and make it three-straight years in the state tournament with a duel against non-district opponent Alamo Heights.

Davenport, boasting size and finesse from top to bottom on its roster, defeated the Mules 25-9, 25-9, 25-16 for a straight-sets victory.

