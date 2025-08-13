Davenport volleyball opens up 2025 with statement win over Alamo Heights

SAN ANTONIO – The Davenport volleyball team is on a streak of back-to-back seasons appearing in the UIL Class 4A state tournament, having won the grand prize in 2023.
On Tuesday, the Wolves began their journey to try and make it three-straight years in the state tournament with a duel against non-district opponent Alamo Heights.
Davenport, boasting size and finesse from top to bottom on its roster, defeated the Mules 25-9, 25-9, 25-16 for a straight-sets victory.
Stay tuned to KSAT 12 for more in-depth coverage on the Wolves and Mules in the coming days.
Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.
Read more: