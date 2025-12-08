Texas State eyes third program bowl win against Rice in Armed Forces Bowl

Texas State will play Rice in the 2025 Armed Forces Bowl.

FORT WORTH, Texas – Texas State will face Rice in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on Jan. 2, setting up a rematch of their 2023 postseason game.

The game, scheduled for noon at Texas Christian’s Amon G. Carter Stadium and airing on ESPN, pairs the Bobcats (6-6, 3-5 Sun Belt Conference) against the Owls (5-7, 2-6 American Conference) in what will be Texas State’s third bowl game in program history.

Recommended Videos

Texas State enters the contest with momentum after winning its final three regular-season games to become bowl eligible.

Texas State secured its first-ever bowl victory with a 45-21 win over Rice in the 2023 First Responders Bowl. The Bobcats hold a 3-2 edge in the all-time series and are 2-0 in all bowl game appearances.

“This team showed tremendous resilience down the stretch,” said Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne. “Winning our final three games to reach this point demonstrates the character of our players.”

Rice, which finished the regular season at 5-7, received a bowl berth after several bowl-eligible teams opted out of postseason play.

Ticket information will be announced at a later date.

Read also: