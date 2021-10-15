Partly Cloudy icon
91º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Big Game Coverage

WATCH at 6:20 p.m.: KSAT 12′s Big Game Coverage pregame party from Fire & Armor Bowl game between Southwest and SW Legacy

KSAT’s David Sears and RJ Marquez highlight some of the action off the field before one of the big games in the San Antonio area each Friday

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

David Sears, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Big Game Coverage, High School Football
Week 2 pregame party Steele Reagan
Week 2 pregame party Steele Reagan

This week’s KSAT Big Game Coverage (BGC) pregame party headed to Dragon Stadium for a big district showdown between Southwest and Southwest Legacy. This rivalry game is known as the Fire & Armor Bowl!

Both teams enter Friday night’s showdown undefeated in district play. The Legacy Titans (5-1, 2-0) have won three straight games while the Southwest Dragons (5-2, 3-0) have won five straight games.

Each Friday at 6:20 p.m. on KSAT.com, KSAT’s David Sears and RJ Marquez are going live from the week’s Big Game. Last week, we were live for the Alamo Heights-Floresville game.

David and RJ are interacting with the fans, band members, cheerleaders, ROTC groups and students who are part of the atmosphere that makes Friday nights great.

The weekly livestream will start around 6:20 p.m. every Friday evening before kickoff. This is all part of our expanded KSAT Big Game Coverage throughout the 2021 season.

KSAT 12 Sports has also teamed up with Texas Sports Productions to stream more than 100 live high school football games across South Texas during the 2021 season for KSAT Insiders.

KSAT also has a weekly preview show Thursdays afternoons and a free Big Game Coverage newsletter this season.

Stream live games

There are three ways to access KSAT’s multi-stream experience Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, starting Aug. 26:

See the full livestream schedule here.

Watch the Big Game Coverage Preview show live Thursdays at 4 p.m.

Another new addition to Big Game Coverage this season will be a live preview show each Thursday at 4 p.m. on KSAT.com, the Big Game Coverage app and KSAT’s free streaming app.

KSAT 12 Sports and Instant Replay producer Daniel P. Villanueva gets the KSAT 12 Sports Director Greg Simmons and Anchor Larry Ramirez together in studio Thursday afternoons to talk all things football, including 12′s Top 12 ranking and the best players to watch.

You’ll also hear from KSAT 12′s Andrew Cely, Mike Klein, RJ Marquez and more.

Subscribe to the free BGC newsletter for everything in one place

KSAT 12 Sports reporter and producer Andrew Cely will be sending a free Big Game Coverage newsletter on Thursdays and Sundays to keep you updated on everything local high school football this season.

Sign up for the newsletter here.

Download the Big Game Coverage app

Get scores, highlights, player and coach interviews, weekly rankings and the top players in the area on KSAT’s Big Game Coverage page or download the app.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

RJ Marquez has been at KSAT since 2010. He's covered a variety of stories and events across the San Antonio area, and is the lead reporter for KSAT Explains. He also covers the Spurs for on-air and digital platforms. You can see RJ regularly on KSAT Explains and Good Morning San Antonio. He also writes a weekly Spurs newsletter.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

David Sears, a native San Antonian, has been at KSAT for more than 20 years.

email

facebook

twitter