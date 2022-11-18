KSAT to broadcast Steele vs. Lake Travis Area Playoff game Friday at 7:30 p.m.

For the second time this season, Steele takes on Lake Travis. This time, it’s win-or-go-home, as the top-ranked Knights travel to The Pfield in Pflugerville for an Area Round showdown at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night.

KSAT 12 is set to broadcast a UIL Class 6A Division I Area playoff game between Steele and Lake Travis at the Pfield in Pflugerville this Friday as part of Big Game Coverage. (See the schedule for all game streams here.)

You can watch the game Friday, November 18, beginning with a pregame show at 7 p.m. and kickoff at 7:30 p.m. over the air on KSAT 12. You can also watch on:

The UIL high school football playoffs ramp up with second-round action this week, and the Knights and Cavaliers battle it out in a rematch of one of the best games from the regular season.

No. 1 Steele (11-0, 5-0) will take the Pfield on Friday with their undefeated record still intact. The Knights dispatched Johnson in the Bi-District round last week 34-17 with a performance that once again featured star running back Jaydon Bailey. The Steele senior carried the ball 18 times for 193 yards and a pair of touchdowns, headlining a rushing attack that racked up 277 yards on the ground. Quarterback Chad Warner accounted for 111 rushing yards while also completing 19 of 26 passes for 236 yards and 2 TDs of his own. Royal Capell caught nine of those passes for 94 yards and a score. Those three players have been the focal point of a Steele offense that has scored 21 or more regulation points in every game they’ve played. As their record indicates, the Knights also know how to win close games. They’re 4-0 in games decided by a single possession, including their Week 2 matchup against the Cavaliers.

In that meeting, Lake Travis (6-4, 5-2) did not have any healthy quarterbacks on their roster. Tight end Sam Self filled in and threw four interceptions in a 35-28 loss. This time around, the Cavaliers will turn to junior quarterback Kadyn Leon, who has thrown 19 touchdowns this season. Leon recently completed eight passes for 159 yards and 2 TDs in Lake Travis’ 35-10 Bi-District victory over Round Rock last week. That was part of an efficient, balanced offense that also featured running back Nico Hamilton, who carries the rock 22 times for 72 yards and a score in that win. He headlined a three-headed rushing attack that did find success against Steele’s defense in their Week 2 meeting. The Cavaliers rushed 29 times for 255 yards in that showdown, meaning the Cavaliers averaged a whopping 5.2 yards per rush.

Week 2 marked Steele’s first-ever victory over Lake Travis, and the game went down to the wire. Prior to that, the Cavaliers had won all four of the programs’ previous meetings, including a 27-20 victory over the Knights in the 2009 Area Round of the UIL Class 4A playoffs. Can Steele beat Lake Travis for the second time this year? Or will the Cavaliers restore their dominance over the Knights?

This marks the sixth high school football game KSAT has broadcast this season, following the KSAT Pigskin Class on the first Saturday of the season, Uvalde’s home opener against Eagle Pass Winn on Week 2 and last week’s Bi-District playoff game between New Braunfels and Reagan.

