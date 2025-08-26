Long Creek to face Wagner in 2025 season opener, building toward Class 5A Division II future

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The Long Creek Dragons, led by head coach Adam Harvey, will kick off their 2025 football season against Wagner High School at 7 p.m. Thursday at Unicorn Stadium.

As a new program with no senior class until next year, Long Creek is embracing the challenge of competing against top-tier opponents to prepare for their anticipated move to Class 5A-Division II in 2026.

Big Game Coverage More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

The Dragons, composed of freshmen, sophomores and juniors, are ahead of schedule, Harvey said.

“It’s a meritocracy here,” Harvey said. “We’re allowing those freshmen, if they can do it, to come all the way up. We’ve got a couple that might be able to play with us under the big lights. But, we’re about development first, and we’re going to make sure our kids are safe.”

Already two-time defending champions of the Battle of the Blizzards, Long Creek is building a reputation for punching above its weight.

The team’s potential placement in District 13-5A-DII, alongside powerhouses like Alamo Heights and Boerne, remains pending but signals the competitive future ahead.

A standout to watch is sophomore tight end Coy White, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound prospect whose size and skill make him a matchup nightmare.

“I think we’re going to be very good because this season,” said White. “Next season, when we have a full class and we can play actual people for like an actual playoff spot — I think we’ll do really good.”

His presence in the passing and run games will be critical as Long Creek lays the foundation for its UIL playoff eligibility next season.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Read also: