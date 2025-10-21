Skip to main content
Big Game Coverage

BGC Game of the Week: Smithson Valley, New Braunfels to face off in key district game

Smithson Valley will host New Braunfels at 7 p.m. Friday at Ranger Stadium

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

There are three weeks left in the high school football regular season, and our Game of the Week on Friday night is a huge district contest between Smithson Valley and New Braunfels.

The Rangers are 6-1 and 4-0 in District 13-5A-1. They’ve won five in a row, including four straight to open district play, and they sit in first place. They’re getting ready to play an unhappy Unicorns team that dropped a game Friday they felt they should have won.

The Unicorns had a 17-point halftime lead against the Pieper Warriors, only to see Pieper come back to win 28-24 and hand New Braunfels its first loss of the season, dropping them to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in district. It’s the first time this season New Braunfels hasn’t scored in the second half.

Smithson Valley will host New Braunfels at 7 p.m. Friday at Ranger Stadium. The Rangers lead the all-time series 15-8.

