Texas Eats: Celebrity Guests, Award-Winning Tacos, & Spicy Bites

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to the winner of the 2022 Taco Rumble competition, Tacos Cucuy.

He samples the menu with the owner, Chef Paul Morales, and discusses the inspirations behind his tacos.

Next up, David heads to Fort Worth to check out the #1 BBQ joint in the state, according to Texas Monthly.

After that, he heads to Bird Bakery in Alamo Heights to sample sweet and savory options.

David talks with the owner, Elizabeth Chambers, about her long family ties to baking in San Antonio.

Next, he takes us to Houston to see what’s on the menu at Flippin Patties, a burger joint with a Filipino twist.

David then heads to Big’z Burger Joint to pair ice-cold Shiner beer with loaded cheeseburgers and chicken sandwiches.

Then, David heats things up in the Texas Eats Outdoor Kitchen with Chef Nicola Blaque of The Jerk Shack. The two whip up a simple, delicious garlic shrimp recipe you can try at home.

David wraps things up with a San Antonio native celebrity, searching for the spiciest bites in the Alamo City, at Pete’s Tako House.

Chef Nicola Blaque’s Garlic Shrimp (KSAT12)

Chef Nicola Black’s Garlic Shrimp

Ingredients:

Shrimp

Seasoning Mix

Olive Oil

Stick of Butter

Garlic

Sambal Orange Juice

Directions:

Season the shrimp with all-purpose seasoning

Heat pan and coat with olive oil

Add garlic to the pan

Add butter to the pan

Allow the garlic to cook until slightly browned

Add shrimp to pan and cook until slightly red

Add the juice of half an orange

Stir shrimp to coat in sauce

Serve with rice, noodles or salad

Enjoy!

Restaurants featured this week:

Food Truck

4645 Dick Price Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76140

5912 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209

1809 Eldridge Pkwy Suite 108, Houston, TX 77077

Burger from Flip 'n Patties (KSAT12)

10106 TX-151, San Antonio, TX 78251

502 Brooklyn Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215

Breakfast Tacos from Pete's Tako House (KSAT12)

