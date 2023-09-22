Recipe: Double Chocolate Caramel Oktoberfest Cupcakes

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
This recipe features @shinerbeer’s seasonal Oktoberfest beer now available in stores!
CUPCAKES
Ingredients:
- 3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- Pinch fine salt
- 1 bottle Shiner Oktoberfest
- 1 stick butter, melted
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 2 Cups Baking Chocolate Chips
- 3 large eggs
- 1.5 teaspoon espresso powder
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the cocoa, espresso powder, sugar, flour, baking soda, pudding mix and salt.
- In another medium mixing bowl, combine the beer, melted butter, and vanilla. Beat in eggs, 1 at time. Mix in sour cream until thoroughly combined and smooth.
- Slowly mix the dry ingredients into the wet mixture.
- Grease cupcake tins with butter and sprinkle with cocoa powder. Divide the batter equally between cupcake tins, filling each 3/4 full. Bake for about 12-15 minutes.
- Let cool.
PUMPKIN SPICE CREAM CHEESE ICING
Ingredients:
- 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened at room temperature
- 3/4 Cup heavy cream
- 1-pound box confectioners’ sugar
- 1 teaspoon pumpkin spice seasoning
Directions:
- mix cream cheese, pumpkin spice, confectioners’ sugar and heavy cream in bowl on medium speed until evenly incorporated - don’t over mix.
- place in refrigerator until ready to use.
CARAMEL
Ingredients:
- 1/8 cup Shiner Oktoberfest Beer
- 1/8 cup water
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter , cut into pieces
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- pinch of salt
Directions:
- add beer, water and sugar into a sauce pan on medium heat.
- once sugar is dissolved, add cubed butter, salt, vanilla and heavy cream.
- remove from heat and let cool.
