Recipe: Double Chocolate Caramel Oktoberfest Cupcakes

This recipe features @shinerbeer’s seasonal Oktoberfest beer now available in stores!

CUPCAKES

Ingredients:

3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa

2 cups granulated sugar

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

Pinch fine salt

1 bottle Shiner Oktoberfest

1 stick butter, melted

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

2 Cups Baking Chocolate Chips

3 large eggs

1.5 teaspoon espresso powder

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the cocoa, espresso powder, sugar, flour, baking soda, pudding mix and salt.

In another medium mixing bowl, combine the beer, melted butter, and vanilla. Beat in eggs, 1 at time. Mix in sour cream until thoroughly combined and smooth.

Slowly mix the dry ingredients into the wet mixture.

Grease cupcake tins with butter and sprinkle with cocoa powder. Divide the batter equally between cupcake tins, filling each 3/4 full. Bake for about 12-15 minutes.

Let cool.

PUMPKIN SPICE CREAM CHEESE ICING

Ingredients:

8-ounce package cream cheese, softened at room temperature

3/4 Cup heavy cream

1-pound box confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon pumpkin spice seasoning

Directions:

mix cream cheese, pumpkin spice, confectioners’ sugar and heavy cream in bowl on medium speed until evenly incorporated - don’t over mix.

place in refrigerator until ready to use.

CARAMEL

Ingredients:

1/8 cup Shiner Oktoberfest Beer

1/8 cup water

1 cup granulated sugar

6 tablespoons unsalted butter , cut into pieces

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla

pinch of salt

Directions:

add beer, water and sugar into a sauce pan on medium heat.

once sugar is dissolved, add cubed butter, salt, vanilla and heavy cream.

remove from heat and let cool.

