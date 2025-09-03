What to Know: 2025 Texas Eats Food Festival

Boeing Center at Tech Port, San Antonio, TX – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

San Antonio food lovers, mark your calendars

The Texas Eats Food Festival is back on Saturday, September 20, 2025, and this year it’s leveling up inside the Boeing Center at Tech Port with A/C to beat the heat. Expect an afternoon packed with flavor, live music, free parking and some of the best chefs in the state.

🎫>> GET YOUR TICKETS NOW www.TXFoodFest.com <<🎫

The 2025 Texas Eats Food Festival will take place at the Boeing Center at Tech Port (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Quick Details

📍 Boeing Center at Tech Port — 3331 General Hudnell Dr., San Antonio, TX

📅Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025

⏰VIP: 3–7 p.m. | GA: 4–7 p.m.

🎶 Live music from Gunpowder Soup

👨‍🍳20 award-winning chefs + Al Frugoni welcome experience

🍸 Drinks available for purchase at the bar

🚫 21+ only, no outside food or pets, rideshare encouraged

Experience an open-fire Argentinian cooking demo from acclaimed chef Al Frugoni at the 2025 Texas Eats Food Festival (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A Bigger, Bolder Experience

Last year’s debut proved San Antonio was hungry for this kind of party, and 2025 is shaping up to be even bigger. More than 20 award-winning chefs will be serving up their signature dishes, from smoky BBQ to creative twists on Texas classics. The energy will be fueled by a dance floor and a live performance from Gunpowder Soup, and Argentinian pitmaster Al Frugoni will help kick things off with a special welcome before general admission doors open.

Get ready for live music from the award-winning musical group Gunpowder Soup (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Meet KSAT 12 On-Air Personalities + More

Come out and meet some of your favorite on-air KSAT TV personalities including Texas native and Hell’s Kitchen runner-up, chef Mary Lou Davis.

Get ready for 20+ award-winning Texas Chefs at the Texas Eats Food Festival 2025 (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Confirmed Chefs & Restaurants

Confirmed chefs and restaurants at the 2025 Texas Eats Food Festival include:

Food Vendors Texas Eats Food Festival 2025 (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

2M Smokehouse, Al Frugoni, Chris Cullum and Cullum’s Attaboy and Attagirl, Bar Loretta, CM Smokehouse (Austin), Cranky Granny’s Sweet Rolls (Pflugerville), Dashi Chinese Kitchen + Bar, Fife & Farro, J Bar M BBQ (Houston), Chef Jason Dady, The Jerk Shack, La Panaderia Bakery + Café, Laika Cheesecakes & Espresso, Naco, Pharm Table, Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery, Suck It the Restaurant, The Chef Kaius Xperience, The Desert Spoon, The Wagon Wheel (Eagle Pass), Ladino, and the reigning 2024 People’s Choice winners Tu Asador Mexican Steakhouse.

VIPs get early access to the Texas Eats Food Festival 2025 (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

VIP vs. General Admission

There are two ways to experience the festival:

VIP Early Access — Get in at 3 p.m. , beat the crowd, and head up to the VIP level overlooking the arena floor. You’ll enjoy exclusive bites from San Antonio’s UNESCO City of Gastronomy Chef Ambassadors , plus special drink options at the cash bar.

General Admission — Join the party at 4 p.m. but hang out at the welcome lounge starting at 3 p.m. and enjoy everything the arena floor has to offer until 7 p.m. Pro tip: get there a little early so you don’t miss the Al Frugoni welcome.

The 2025 Texas Eats Food Festival will take place at the Boeing Center at Tech Port (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Why It Matters

Beyond the food and music, the festival is about community. KSAT 12 will be making a donation in the event’s name to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, helping support neighbors across the region impacted by the devasting July 4th floods.

Get ready for an on-site vehicle activation from Cavender Grande Ford (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Our Partners

Thanks to the Boeing Center at Tech Port, Cavender Grande Ford for the on-site vehicle activation and DiMartino’s Pizza for the ticket partnership.

How to Be Part of It

Tickets are on sale now through KSAT’s official ticketing site. Whether you’re grabbing VIP for the early access or rolling in at GA, this is a festival you won’t want to miss.

Vote for the best bite at the event and select this year's People's Choice Winner at the Texas Eats Food Festival 2025 (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

