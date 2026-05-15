Texas Eats NOW: Rooftop Yucatán Flavors and Big Texas Deals in San Antonio

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 051526 Aleteo (KSAT 2026)

ALETEO AT THE MONARCH

222 South Alamo Street San Antonio, Texas 78205

Aleteo at The Monarch is a high-end rooftop restaurant and bar located on the 17th floor of The Monarch Hotel in downtown San Antonio. Opened in March 2026, the stylish destination offers panoramic skyline views alongside a menu inspired by the bold coastal flavors of Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula. Led by chef Jae H. Lee, the concept blends elevated seafood dishes, fresh ceviches, and fire-grilled specialties with a sophisticated atmosphere designed for date nights, celebrations, and sunset cocktails above the city.

The restaurant features indoor and outdoor seating beneath a glowing canopy inspired by monarch butterfly wings, creating a vibrant and upscale setting in the heart of downtown. Guests can enjoy dishes like Octopus Maya with bone marrow, beef rib mole, and lechon asado paired with mezcal-forward cocktails and agave spirits. Aleteo also highlights house-made tortillas crafted using volcanic stone-ground masa, helping deliver an authentic and refined culinary experience that has quickly made the rooftop one of San Antonio’s newest dining hotspots.

TXE 051526 Cavendar (KSAT 2026)

CAVENDER GRANDE FORD

3600 I-35, San Antonio, TX 78219

Cavender Grande Ford is one of the largest Ford dealerships in Texas, operating from a massive 24-acre campus along Interstate 35 in San Antonio. Part of the longtime Cavender Auto Group, the dealership recently expanded into a 144,000-square-foot facility featuring more than 1,200 vehicles, 63 service bays, a collision center, and commercial vehicle services. Known for its large inventory and modern amenities, the dealership continues to serve customers across South Texas with both new and pre-owned vehicles.

During today’s visit on Texas Eats NOW, Cavender Grande Ford celebrated its latest promotion by grilling burgers and hot dogs for customers while highlighting employee pricing deals running through July 7. The dealership’s “you pay what we pay” promotion aims to offer shoppers added savings during the summer season. Cavender Grande Ford also emphasizes its “Cavender Confidence” approach, focusing on customer service, digital shopping tools, and a streamlined buying experience for drivers across the San Antonio area.

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