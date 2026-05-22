Texas Eats NOW: Smoky Curry BBQ, Pearl Fest Music, and Handmade Pasta at Pullman Market

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 052226 CurryBoys (KSAT 2026)

CURRY BOYS BBQ

536 E Courtland Pl, San Antonio, TX 78212

Curry Boys BBQ is one of San Antonio’s most creative culinary concepts, combining Central Texas barbecue with rich Southeast Asian curries in a way that has earned national attention. Opened in 2020 by Andrew Ho, Sean Wen, and Andrew Samia, the restaurant started as a pop-up operating out of a bright pink shipping container on the St. Mary’s Strip before quickly becoming one of the city’s hottest dining destinations. The concept blends slow-smoked meats with bold Thai-inspired flavors, pairing brisket, pulled pork, and smoked chicken with creamy curries served over jasmine rice.

One of the restaurant’s signature dishes is the Brisket Smoke Show, featuring oak-smoked prime brisket topped with fragrant green curry that balances smoky, savory, and spicy flavors in every bite. Other fan favorites include the Tony Porker with yellow curry and smoked pulled pork, along with inventive sides like curry cream corn, green curry potato salad, and cold noodles tossed in chili oil. The James Beard-nominated concept continues to push San Antonio’s food scene forward by blending barbecue tradition with vibrant Southeast Asian flavors.

TXE 052226 PearlFest (KSAT 2026)

PEARL FEST

303 Pearl Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78215

Pearl Fest 2026 is set to transform San Antonio’s Historic Pearl district into a full-day celebration of music, food, and local culture. Taking place Saturday, May 23, the festival will feature free daytime performances throughout the district before transitioning into a ticketed evening concert experience headlined by Grammy-winning trio Los Lonely Boys. Festival organizers are utilizing multiple stages across the Pearl campus, bringing together local musicians, regional artists, and nationally recognized performers for a citywide celebration of Texas music and community.

Beyond the music lineup, Pearl Fest highlights the district’s acclaimed culinary scene with participating restaurants and vendors serving food throughout the day and evening. Guests can grab bites from favorites like Ladino, Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery, Casanova Barbecue, and Pullman Market concepts while exploring the festival grounds. Free performances begin during the Pearl Farmers Market at 11 a.m., while evening main-stage performances run through the night beneath Highway 281, creating one of San Antonio’s largest entertainment events of the year.

TXE 052226 FifeFarro (KSAT 2026)

FIFE & FARRO

221 Newell Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215

Located inside Pullman Market in the Pearl District, Fife & Farro is a casual yet polished restaurant specializing in handmade pasta and wood-fired sourdough pizza. The concept focuses on heritage grains, house-made dough, and seasonal ingredients sourced directly from Pullman Market’s in-house bakery and pasta program. The warm, welcoming restaurant has become a popular stop for everything from family lunches to date nights thanks to its elevated comfort food and inviting atmosphere.

The menu features handcrafted pasta dishes like fettuccine carbonara with house-made guanciale and spicy pasta alla vodka finished with Calabrian chile. Wood-fired pizzas are baked on naturally fermented sourdough crusts and topped with high-quality ingredients ranging from classic pepperoni to seasonal vegetables and Texas chèvre. Guests also flock to the restaurant for shared plates like hot focaccia with garlic butter and a popular Caesar salad known for its rich, balanced dressing. With its open kitchen, cozy dining room, and focus on scratch-made food, Fife & Farro continues to stand out as one of the Pearl’s most popular dining destinations.

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