Texas Eats NOW: Creative Pizza, Texas Ice House Classics, and Modern Mexican Flavor

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 070926 MAARS PIZZA (KSAT 2026)

MAAR’S PIZZA & MORE

14218 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX 78247

Maar’s Pizza & More is a family-owned pizzeria on San Antonio’s Northeast Side serving scratch-made pizzas, hearty Italian favorites, and creative appetizers in a fun, space-themed setting. Known for its homemade dough and sauces, the restaurant has become a neighborhood favorite thanks to its generous portions, family-friendly atmosphere, and imaginative menu.

Popular dishes include the signature Heaven’s Brisket Pizza, loaded with smoked brisket, cheddar, mozzarella, homemade sauce, and pickles, along with crispy Alien Fingers, oversized mozzarella sticks, fresh pasta dishes, and massive calzones. Friendly service, affordable prices, and a unique extraterrestrial theme make Maar’s Pizza & More a standout destination for casual dining.

TXE 070926 Ottos (KSAT 2026)

OTTO’S ICE HOUSE

111 Newell Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212

Otto’s Ice House brings a fresh take on the classic Texas ice house experience to the Pearl district. Created by three-time James Beard Award nominee Chef Levi Goode, the restaurant features a menu inspired by the flavors of Central and South Texas, highlighting mesquite-grilled meats, handcrafted burgers, tacos, and elevated comfort food in a relaxed outdoor setting.

Menu favorites include the Hill Country Deluxe Smashburger, Goode Street Tacos, German Soft Pretzel with beer cheese, mesquite-grilled chicken, and Texas Redfish. Guests can pair their meal with craft cocktails, cold beer, or happy hour specials while enjoying one of San Antonio’s newest gathering spots overlooking the River Walk.

TXE 070926 Rosarios (KSAT 2026)

ROSARIO’S COMIDAMEX & BAR

722 S St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Rosario’s ComidaMex & Bar is a Southtown institution serving authentic Mexican cuisine with contemporary flair. The spacious two-story restaurant is celebrated for its vibrant atmosphere, award-winning fire-roasted salsa, and menu featuring longtime favorites alongside modern interpretations of regional Mexican dishes.

Guests flock to Rosario’s for its famous fish tacos, sizzling fajitas, Griselda’s Tacos Callejeros, enchiladas, and handcrafted margaritas, including the popular Pink Cactus. With a lively rooftop lounge, panoramic downtown views, and a menu that blends tradition with innovation, Rosario’s continues to be one of San Antonio’s premier dining destinations.

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