The Wildest Burger in San Antonio? Chuzz! Burgers’ Da Dip

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 081426 CHUZZ (KSAT 2026)

CHUZZ! BURGERS

13480 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78216

Chuzz! Burgers in San Antonio brings a bold, playful approach to the classic smash burger, with double and triple patties, creative toppings, loaded fries, and hand-spun milkshakes. The menu features favorites such as The O.G., made with two smashed beef patties, sharp cheddar, fresh vegetables, and Chuzz sauce, along with the massive StackZilla and the spicy Snake Bite. One of the restaurant’s most memorable creations is Da Dip, a bacon cheeseburger served with queso and crushed Cool Ranch Doritos or Takis for an over-the-top combination of crunch, cheese, and flavor.

The restaurant’s high-energy atmosphere matches its creative menu, with a retro-pop aesthetic and plenty of customizable options. Guests can also order Chaos Fries topped with beef, queso, bacon, and Snake Bite sauce, or hand-battered Fuzz Rings served with dipping sauces. Sweet-seasoned fries and milkshakes, including Oreo and birthday cake flavors, round out the menu for a full fast-casual burger experience.

TXE 081426 RAVELLO (KSAT 2026)

RAVELLO ITALIAN CUISINE

4272 TPC Pkwy, Ste 110, San Antonio, TX 78261

Ravello Italian Cuisine in North San Antonio offers an upscale Italian dining experience featuring handmade pastas, fresh seafood, classic appetizers, and craft cocktails. Located near the JW Marriott, the restaurant’s menu includes favorites such as Rigatoni Piccante, Short Rib Gnocchi, Ravioli alla Vodka, and fresh weekly fish selections such as halibut. Starters include calamari fritti with Calabrese peppers, grilled octopus, beef and pork meatballs, and roasted bone marrow.

The sophisticated setting makes Ravello a popular choice for date nights, special occasions, and elevated dinners. Guests can pair their meal with selections from the restaurant’s curated wine list and craft cocktail menu before finishing with traditional Italian desserts such as tiramisu. The combination of house-made pasta, coastal seafood, and polished service gives Ravello a refined take on classic Italian cuisine.

TXE 081426 MAUIS (KSAT 2026)

MAUI’S ON MAIN

1022 N Main Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212

Maui’s on Main brings Hawaiian-inspired comfort food to San Antonio with generous plate lunches, island-style bowls, burgers, tacos, burritos, and tropical drinks. Popular dishes include Kalua Pig, Garlic Shrimp, Hawaiian Fried Chicken, and Teriyaki Chicken served with white rice or Spam fried rice and macaroni salad. The menu also features the Loco Moco, a Hawaiian comfort food favorite made with rice, beef patties, brown gravy, and sunny-side-up eggs.

Guests can also choose from burgers, Baja-style tacos and burritos, and tropical beverages. One of the restaurant’s standout treats is its Ube Milkshake, made with purple yam for a vibrant color and sweet, creamy flavor. Specialty juices such as the Maui Sunrise and Kawai Omao add a refreshing tropical touch to the menu.

TXE 081426 NOLA (KSAT 2026)

NOLA BRUNCH & BEIGNETS

1101 Broadway, Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78215

NOLA Brunch & Beignets brings the flavors of New Orleans to San Antonio with a daytime menu centered around fresh beignets, Creole favorites, po’boys, and creative brunch dishes. The restaurant serves its signature beignets classic with powdered sugar or stuffed with rotating fillings such as lemon curd and mango custard. Other favorites include Chicken & Beignets, featuring crispy chicken strips glazed with Sriracha cane syrup, as well as shrimp and grits prepared barbecue-style.

Sweet brunch options include bread pudding French toast with Steen’s syrup, Bananas Foster pancakes, and chocolate chip cookie dough pancakes. Guests can pair their meal with authentic chicory café au lait or other breakfast beverages. With its New Orleans-inspired menu and focus on fresh, small-batch beignets, NOLA Brunch & Beignets offers a taste of the Crescent City in the heart of San Antonio.

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