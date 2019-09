SAN ANTONIO - The wait is officially over. Bill Miller Bar-B-Q's signature holiday pumpkin pie is back.

The savory dessert made its return a full day earlier than last year.

Pies have sold out in years past and cost $2.29 per slice and $10.95 for a full pie.

