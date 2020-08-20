Watching the Tropics: Atlantic Ocean becoming active

SAN ANTONIO – Atlantic hurricane season peaks from mid-August to mid-October. Right on cue, the Atlantic Basin is heating up.

Tropical Depression 13

Tropical Depression Thirteen formed late Wednesday night east of the Lesser Antilles.

Stats and Track for Tropical Depression Thirteen as of Wednesday Night, August 19th (KSAT 12)

The latest spaghetti plots suggest Tropical Depression Thirteen will drift northwest toward the Bahamas over the next four days.

Spaghetti Plots for Tropical Depression Thirteen as of Wednesday Night, August 19th (KSAT 12)

If this system can develop further into a Tropical Storm, it would take the name Laura.

Tropical Wave

Meanwhile, in the Caribbean, a tropical wave - or, Invest 97-L - continues to show signs of organization. Odds of this wave becoming at least Tropical Depression Fourteen in the next several days are high. However, there is quite a large spread in where spaghetti plots bring this system over the next several days. So, confidence in how this will affect our South Texas forecast at this time are very low.

Spaghetti Plots for Invest 97-L as of Wednesday Night, August 19th (KSAT 12)

Impact to Texas Coast

It is still too early to know what kind of impacts -- if any -- these two systems could bring to the Texas Gulf Coast. We’ll keep you up-to-date and informed!

Types of Tropical Systems

