Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall

After a very slow trek through the Gulf of Mexico over the past few days, Beta has finally made landfall in Texas. Here’s what you need to know:

Beta made landfall as a Tropical Storm near Port O’Connor, Texas around 10:00 pm Monday

The latest forecast track takes Beta inland, before a turn to the northeast begins Tuesday and Wednesday

Latest track for TS Beta; Valid Monday, September 21, 2020 (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Beta will continue to move very slowly, which will likely result in prolonged periods of heavy rain for some areas, especially in and around the Houston area

Impacts for the San Antonio Area

Overall, the most rain will fall well east of the I-35 corridor this week, so flooding is not a concern for San Antonio & Bexar County

However, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Tuesday for places like Hallettsville, Cuero, and Goliad

Those easternmost communities could see rainfall totals in the 3-6″ range

In contrast, the San Antonio/Bexar County area is expected to see around 1 inch of rain through midweek

