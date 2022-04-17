86º

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

WATCH LIVE: KSAT Storm Chaser roaming north of San Antonio amid severe weather

Watch the livestream in this article or the KSAT Weather app

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: weather, san antonio

Watch live as the KSAT Storm Chaser heads north of San Antonio in search of severe weather.

See what they see in the Storm Chaser as they travel in the video player above.

RELATED: Isolated severe storms possible late Easter Sunday ⛈️

LIVE RADAR:

Watch storms develop, move through San Antonio and South Texas with a live, updating Doppler radar.

To keep up with the weather situation, please download the KSAT Weather Authority app for Apple or Android and allow notifications for updates, including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.

Want to share what you’re seeing with KSAT12’s meteorologists? Submit photos and videos here, and your submission may get featured on KSAT.com or on air.

More resources:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email